ARC Resources Ltd. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Terry Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and the officers of ARC Resources Ltd., ("ARC" or the "Company") (TSX: ARX), joined Berk Sumen, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate ARC's 25th anniversary of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

With an initial public offering valued at $180 million, ARC has experienced considerable success over its 25-year history. Now a $10 billion enterprise, ARC is the largest pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations, leading ESG performance, and an investment-grade credit profile.

Date: Monday July 12, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

