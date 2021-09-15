ARC Resources Ltd. Confirms Quarterly Dividend Of $0.066 Per Share For October 15, 2021

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC") confirms a quarterly dividend amount of $0.066 per share for October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021, representing a 10 per cent increase from ARC's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is September 28, 2021. At September 15, 2021, the trailing 12-month payments to shareholders total $0.24 per share.

About ARC

ARC Resources Ltd. is the largest pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations and leading ESG performance. ARC's investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

