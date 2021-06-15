ARC Resources Ltd. Confirms Quarterly Dividend Of $0.06 Per Share For July 15, 2021

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - ( TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC") confirms a quarterly dividend amount of $0.06 per share for July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021. The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2021. At June 15, 2021, the trailing 12-month payments to shareholders total $0.24 per share.

About ARC

ARC Resources Ltd. is the largest pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations and leading ESG characteristics. ARC's investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

