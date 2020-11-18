Arc Publishing Expands Into Mexico With Signing Of El Financiero, The Country's Leading Financial And Business Publication

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Publishing today announces that El Financiero, Mexico's largest financial news publication, has selected Arc's digital experience platform to offer a world-class digital experience to its journalists, audience and advertisers.

"The selection of Arc marks a key strategic step in our digital transformation as we seek to improve our workflow and processes to produce and deliver high-quality content across our platforms for our public," said Manuel Arroyo, president of Grupo Lauman. "We strive to provide the nearly 15 million users of El Financiero a dynamic digital experience with the best journalistic content and our partnership with Arc will help us continue to do that."

With the addition of El Financiero, Arc now serves media and brands in 23 countries, supporting 1.5 billion unique monthly visitors and over 8 billion page views. Arc's expansion into Mexico amplifies the platform's growing footprint in Latin America and Spain, which spans 11 countries, and includes relationships with Infobae and El Pais, two of the most read Spanish-speaking sites in the world.

"Arc is exceptionally well-positioned to support El Financiero's digital transformation, providing a dynamic solution that will enable their newsroom to focus on delivering on readers' needs and expectations, especially as the country heads into an election year," said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc Publishing. "Our expansion into Mexico reaffirms the importance of Latin America for Arc. We're incredibly proud of the growth Arc has helped drive for our customers in this region and look forward to doing so for El Financiero."

As an Advanced partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN), Arc, in working with AWS Mexico, is ideally suited to provide the Mexican market with a world-class content management and digital experience platform that provides speed-to-market, ease of use and increases the value of content by driving engagement.

About Arc PublishingArc Publishing ( https://www.arcpublishing.com/ is an award-winning, state-of-the-art digital experience platform and suite of tools that's engineered to meet the demands of modern publishers, brands and broadcasters around the world. Built by The Washington Post, Arc technology handles complex multi-site publishing and audience needs across video, web, apps, subscriptions and ad monetization, providing a competitive advantage enhanced by a set of sophisticated machine learning and AI-powered tools. Arc has powered the digital transformation of clients both large and small across the globe, currently serving 1,400 sites in 23 countries that reach more than 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly. At its core, Arc is about speed and innovation: for readers, newsrooms, brands, advertisers and developers.

CONTACT: Molly Gannon, molly.gannon@washpost.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arc-publishing-expands-into-mexico-with-signing-of-el-financiero-the-countrys-leading-financial-and-business-publication-301176165.html

SOURCE Arc Publishing