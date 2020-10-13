Arbutus To Participate In Virtual Fireside Chat At H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Mini-Conference

WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright HBV Mini-Conference on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 am ET.

Arbutus Fireside Chat Presenters:

William Collier, President and CEO; Dr. Michael Sofia, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Gaston Picchio, Chief Development Officer; David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael McElhaugh, Chief Business Officer.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com or directly at Live Webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website after the conference.

