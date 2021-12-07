Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem And Proteros Biostructures Achieve First Milestone Under COVID-19 Discovery Research And License Agreement

﻿Screening identifies several unique compound series that inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 main protease, a validated target for the treatment of COVID-19 and potential future coronavirus outbreaks

WARMINSTER, Pa. and WALTHAM, Mass. and MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) - Get Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Report, X-Chem, Inc. (X-Chem) and Proteros biostructures GmbH (Proteros) announced today that Arbutus Biopharma has identified several molecules that inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 main protease (M pro), a validated target for the treatment of COVID-19 and potential future coronavirus outbreaks. Upon achievement of this milestone, as part of their discovery and research agreement, Arbutus has obtained a worldwide exclusive license to the identified molecules. The parties will continue to accelerate the development of pan-coronavirus agents to treat COVID-19 and potential future coronavirus outbreaks.

"Our goal with this collaboration was to identify unique and differentiated pan-coronavirus assets targeting the main coronavirus protease which could deliver a much-needed oral antiviral treatment for SARS-CoV-2 and any potential future coronavirus outbreaks," stated Dr. Michael Sofia, Arbutus's Chief Scientific Officer. "To have identified small molecule inhibitors that are potent and selective against M pro just six months after commencing this collaboration demonstrates the importance Arbutus, Proteros and X-Chem are placing on quickly developing effective and safe therapies to successfully combat the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to have achieved this important milestone and to move this program forward into the lead optimization stage."

In connection with achievement of this development milestone, Arbutus obtained a worldwide exclusive license to the identified small molecule inhibitors. In exchange for that license, Arbutus shall make a milestone payment to X-Chem and Proteros.

In April 2021, Arbutus, X-Chem and Proteros entered into a discovery research and license agreement focused on the discovery of novel inhibitors targeting the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 main protease. This collaboration brings together Arbutus' expertise in the discovery and development of antiviral agents with X-Chem's industry leading DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology and Proteros' protein sciences, biophysics and structural biology capabilities and provides important synergies to potentially identify safe and effective therapies against coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a broad portfolio of assets with different modes of action to provide a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple product candidates with distinct mechanisms of action that suppress viral replication, reduce surface antigen and reawaken the immune system. Arbutus believes this three-prong approach is key to transforming the treatment and developing a potential cure for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus' HBV product pipeline includes RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, oral capsid inhibitors, oral compounds that inhibit PD-L1 and oral HBV RNA destabilizers. In addition, Arbutus has an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying orally active agents for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19). For more information, please visit www.arbutusbio.com.

About Proteros biostructures GmbH

Proteros is a privately held early-stage drug discovery services provider committed to helping pharmaceutical and biotech companies unlock even the most challenging drug targets.

Proteros pioneered the industrialization of structural biology, and has developed a cutting-edge drug discovery platform that encompasses protein sciences, protein crystallography and cryo-EM, assays, biophysics and screening, positioned to open the door to lead optimization and clinical programs for technically demanding targets. The company works continuously with most of the world's 20 largest pharma companies and its global client base spans more than 200 pharmaceutical and biotech partners in the US, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit www.proteros.com.

About X-ChemX-Chem is a leader in small molecule drug discovery services for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. As pioneers of DNA-encoded chemical library (DEL) technology, the company leverages its market-leading DEL platform to discover novel small molecule leads against challenging, high-value therapeutic targets. With industry-leading expertise in medicinal chemistry, custom synthesis and scale-up process chemistry and a proprietary AI platform to support and accelerate all aspects of drug discovery, X-Chem empowers its partners to effectively build drug pipelines from target to clinical candidate. For further information, please visit www.x-chemrx.com.

