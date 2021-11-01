Arbutus Announces Late-Breaker Abstract Accepted For Presentation At AASLD - The Liver Meeting® 2021

WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a broad portfolio of wholly-owned assets with different mechanisms of action to provide a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that the Company will be presenting data on the effects of its GalNAc-siRNA, AB-729, in chronic hepatitis B patients on nucleos(t)ide analogue therapy at The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) - The Liver Meeting ® 2021 - The Digital Experience™, taking place from November 12-15, 2021.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Low HBsAg levels maintained following cessation of the GalNAc-siRNA, AB-729, in chronic hepatitis B subjects on nucleos(t)ide analogue therapy

Publication Number: LP20

Session Title: Late-Breaking Abstract Posters

Authors: MF Yuen, E Berliba, W Sukeepaisarnjaroen, P Tangkijvanich, A Leerapun, J Holmes, E Gane, A Jucov, EP Thi, M Sofia, H Sevinsky, T Eley, E Medvedeva, K Gray, D Antoniello, G Picchio, KD Sims, SI Strasser

Poster Session Schedule:

Friday, November 12 - 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM ET Saturday, November 13 - 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM ET Sunday, November 14 - 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM ET Monday, November 15 - 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM ET

The poster will be available at the start of the The Liver Meeting ® on November 12, 2021.

Key Findings:

AB-729 repeat dosing is generally safe and well tolerated.

Robust mean declines in HBsAg were sustained with repeat dosing of AB-729, with no meaningful differences observed to date between doses (60 mg or 90 mg) and/or dosing intervals (every 4, 8 or 12 weeks).

HBsAg suppression at levels <100 IU/mL is maintained in some patients up to 20 weeks following the last dose of AB-729.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a broad portfolio of wholly-owned assets with different modes of action to provide a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple product candidates with distinct mechanisms of action that suppress viral replication, reduce surface antigen and reawaken the immune system. Arbutus believes this three-prong approach is key to transforming the treatment and potential cure for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus' HBV product pipeline includes RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, oral capsid inhibitors, oral compounds that inhibit PD-L1 and oral HBV RNA destabilizers. In addition, Arbutus has an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying orally active agents for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19). For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about our future development plans for our product candidates; and the potential for our product candidates to achieve success in clinical trials.

With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Arbutus has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the effectiveness and timeliness of preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the usefulness of the data; the timeliness of regulatory approvals; the continued demand for Arbutus' assets; and the stability of economic and market conditions. While Arbutus considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies, including uncertainties and contingencies related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Arbutus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: anticipated pre-clinical studies and clinical trials may be more costly or take longer to complete than anticipated, and may never be initiated or completed, or may not generate results that warrant future development of the tested product candidate; Arbutus may elect to change its strategy regarding its product candidates and clinical development activities; Arbutus may not receive the necessary regulatory approvals for the clinical development of Arbutus' products; economic and market conditions may worsen; Arbutus and its collaborators may never realize the expected benefits of the collaborations; market shifts may require a change in strategic focus; and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could significantly disrupt Arbutus' clinical development programs.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Arbutus appears in Arbutus' Annual Report on Form 10-K, Arbutus' Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Arbutus' continuous and periodic disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Arbutus disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

