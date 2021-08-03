Arasan Announces The Industry's First ONFI V5.0 Compliant NAND Flash IP

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile and automobile SoCs announces the immediate availability of their Total IP Solution for Nand Flash compliant to the Open Nand Flash Interface (ONFI) 5.0 Specification. Arasan's Total IP for ONFI v5.0 NAND Flash includes the Host controller IP, PHY IP and software stack. The ONFI 5.0 Standard is 50% faster than the previous ONFI 4.2 standard. ONFI Test Chip is available on 12nm.

This NAND Flash Controller IP enables simple, dependable access to off-chip NAND flash devices at previously unheard-of speeds. The updated controller supports all ONFI Specification modes at all speeds. This includes the new NV-LPDDR4 mode, in addition to the legacy Single Data Rate (asynchronous), NV-DDR (synchronous), NV-DDR2, and NV-DDR3 double data rate modes. It supports all timing modes for these interface modes, from the low 10MHz mode up to the brand new 1,200MHz (2.4GT/S) I/O speeds. The Arasan's ONFI 5.0 Host controller IP is the first in Arasan's ONFI host controller line to have a fully verified AXI interface. It comprises unique microcontroller architecture, to make sure every ONFI data path is fully utilized in a multithreaded fashion. The Arasan's ONFI 5.0 Host controller IP also features a full Scatter gather Direct Memory Access (DMA) algorithm, capable of moving from the flash to system memory at speeds matching the speed of the flash interface.

Arasan's ONFI 5.0 PHY IP is designed to connect seamlessly with their ONFI 5.0 Host Controller IP. Arasan's ONFI 5.0 PHY has complete SDR, NV-DDR, NV-DDR2, NV-DDR3 and NV-LPDDR4 TX/RX functionality and supports all the speeds defined in the ONFI specification while remaining backwards compatible with the prior versions of the ONFI specifications. Arasan ONFI 5.0 PHY enables data training, various power drives and ZQ calibration, which ensures maximum operating speed and optimum signal integrity. The PHY uses a PLL / DLL combination to provide very flexible frequency access. The PHY also includes ESD protection on all of the various ONFI interface pins.

The ONFI 5.0 NAND Flash Controller IP and PHY are available to license immediately. The PHY is available on nodes 12nm and below.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoC's. The term Mobile has evolved over our two decade history to include all things mobile - starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to Smartphones & Tablets of the 2000's to today's Automobiles, Drones and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoC's.

Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan IP including with all of the top 10 semiconductor companies.

