Arasan Announces The Immediate Availability Of Its Ultra-low Power MIPI D-PHY(SM) IP For The GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET Process Node

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, the leading provider of Total IP TM solutions for today's Systems on a Chip (SoC) market announces the immediate availability of its redesigned 2 nd generation MIPI D-PHY SM IP for the GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET process node. Arasan is a partner of GlobalFoundries, and multiple test chips have been sponsored by GlobalFoundries in an effort to make Arasan's IP silicon proven and available for the GlobalFoundries 12nm process.

This 2 nd generation MIPI D-PHY SM for GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET process node is developed on Arasan's Silicon Proven 2 nd generation MIPI D-PHY SM architecture focused on ultra-low power consumption while also optimizing area. This makes this D-PHY SM IP ideal for wearables and IoT Display applications where power is of paramount importance. The D-PHY SM IP with its fault tolerant capabilities is also targeted at automobile SoC applications which have seen a rapid adoption of Arasan's IP.

Arasan MIPI D-PHY SM for GF 12nm offers speeds up to 2.5Gbps per lane and compliant with the MIPI D-PHY SM v1.2 Specification. The GF 12nm D-PHY SM is a Universal PHY IP that can also be configured as a standalone transmitter or receiver.

Arasan's MIPI D-PHY SM seamlessly integrates with Arasan's MIPI CSI ® IP and DSI ® IP giving a Total IP solution for Imaging and Displays. Arasan also offers its eMMC PHY + eMMC Controller IP and NAND Controller IP + NAND Flash PHY for GF 12nm. Arasan will expand its GlobalFoundries 12nm offering with MIPI C-PHY SM / D-PHY SM Combo IP and the 4.5gbps version of the D-PHY SM IP in 2022.

For more information https://www.arasan.com/products/mipi/mipi-phys/d-phy-1-2/

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two-decade history to include all things mobile - starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to today's Automobiles, Drones, and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.

Contact: Dr. Sam Beal Mktg1@arasan.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arasan-announces-the-immediate-availability-of-its-ultra-low-power-mipi-d-physm-ip-for-the-globalfoundries-12nm-finfet-process-node-301441768.html

SOURCE Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.