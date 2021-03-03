Aramark To Participate In Upcoming Bank Of America Investor Conference

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer, and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Ondrof, will participate in the virtual Bank of America Consumer and...

Aramark (ARMK) - Get Report, a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer, and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Ondrof, will participate in the virtual Bank of America Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 10 th, 2021 with a featured Fireside Chat session beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the Fireside Chat session will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com.

About Aramark

