Aramark (ARMK) - Get Aramark Report a global hospitality, facilities, and uniform services provider, named Mark Wallace (he/him), General Manager at the Oakland Coliseum (Aramark's Sports & Entertainment business), the fifth Ian Bailey Pride of Aramark Award recipient, for his extraordinary support of diversity and inclusion.

Aramark named Mark Wallace (he/him) the fifth Ian Bailey Pride of Aramark Award recipient, for his extraordinary support of diversity and inclusion. (Photo: Business Wire)

Each year, Aramark's PRIDE employee resource group (ERG) recognizes one member who most demonstrates the group's mission to foster an open, inclusive environment in which lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning (LGBTQ+) employees, and their allies are fully engaged to achieve organizational goals and enhance professional growth.

Wallace is the Global Hub Coordinator for PRIDE and was instrumental in fortifying the ERG's hub network, including facilitating its international expansion. His efforts help ensure the ERG is reinforcing a safe and affirming workplace at Aramark, where employees can be empowered to bring their whole selves to work.

Wallace was recognized during the Pride of Aramark 2021 virtual celebration, where the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center was recognized with the 2021 OUTstanding Community Partner Award .The Oakland LGBTQ Center is dedicated to enhancing and sustaining the well-being of LGBTQ+ individuals, families and allies, by providing educational, social, and health related activities, programs and services.

Aramark PRIDE has been a leader in Aramark's diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts since its inception. Aramark received a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index the last seven years and joined Supreme Court amicus briefs supporting marriage equality in Obergefell v. Hodges and more recently, the three Title VII cases argued before the Court on October 8, 2019. In 2017, the ERG led the implementation of gender transition guidelines for Aramark employees.

Aramark's commitment to people is a core part of the company's sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well., focused on positively impacting people and the planet. Aramark's people priority is to facilitate access to opportunities that will improve the well-being of the Company's employees, consumers, communities and people in its supply chain.

