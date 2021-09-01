Aramark Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that members of its management team will participate in featured fireside chat sessions at the following upcoming investor conferences: Goldman Sachs Global...

Aramark (ARMK) - Get Aramark Report, a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that members of its management team will participate in featured fireside chat sessions at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference -On Friday, September 10, 2021, John Zillmer, Aramark's Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Ondrof, Aramark's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference -On Thursday, September 23, 2021, John Zillmer, Aramark's Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a fireside chat beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat sessions will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com.

About Aramark

About Aramark

Aramark (ARMK) - Get Aramark Report proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services.

