Aragon Unveils The Demo Automation Category With A Projected Market Of $2.1 Billion By 2026

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon Research today officially recognized Demo Automation as a SaaS category and projected a potential market of $2.1 Billion by 2026. As demand for presales across the entire funnel continues to surge—and with it an expectation from customers for better buying experiences—teams require intelligent solutions to scale. Aragon predicts an acceleration in the adoption of Demo Automation Platforms (DAPs), like Consensus, to shorten sales cycles and improve overall sales effectiveness.

"Product demonstrations, which are critical to sales, have always been a manual and time-consuming process," says Aragon Research CEO, Jim Lundy. "With the rise of Demo Automation Platforms, or DAPs, sales organizations will make this new category a priority to scale presales and to streamline the sales process."

Validating a solution's capabilities is critical for customers to make decisions with confidence, and that was traditionally done by having Sales Engineers (SEs) deliver live demonstrations. But today's buyers expect more digital, interactive and guided experiences earlier in the funnel and throughout their customer journey. And with almost double the number of stakeholders in buying groups compared to just five years ago, it's no wonder that both buyers and presales teams are struggling.

Demo automation solves these constraints by scaling presales instantly, and by giving buyers an experience they can share intra-virally with colleagues to make the process of closing deals easier and faster.

Garin Hess, Founder and CEO of Consensus, said of the Aragon category note, "This is a huge milestone for all presales and technical sales teams. Our customers are the early adopters of Demo Automation and the kinds of results they're seeing is staggering. To have this category officially recognized by Aragon speaks to the huge opportunity presales, and more broadly sales, is entering."

Consensus, the Intelligent Demo Automation Platform, scales presales instantly with interactive video demos. Presales and technical sales teams automate repetitive product demos which allows them to reallocate that time to higher value activities. Buyers get a better experience—one that guides them with digital, interactive and on-demand video demos. This uncovers stakeholders automatically and eliminates unqualified demos, which in turn dramatically shortens sales cycles by 29% up to 68% and improves close rates by up to 44%. Market leaders like Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Autodesk, Sage, Trintech, Coupa and many others trust Consensus to scale. For more information, visit www.goconsensus.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

