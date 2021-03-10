Aragon Research Positions Igloo Software In The Leader Section Of The Globe™ For Communities, 2021

Igloo's acceleration within the enterprise market continues, as organizations increasingly prioritize communications as a key requirement of their digital workplace platform KITCHENER-WATERLOO, ON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Igloo Software , the...

Igloo's acceleration within the enterprise market continues, as organizations increasingly prioritize communications as a key requirement of their digital workplace platform

KITCHENER-WATERLOO, ON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Igloo Software , the leading provider of digital workplace solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Leader section of the Globe ™ for Communities, 2021 report.

Aragon Research, an independent research and advisory firm, evaluated Igloo Software along with 11 other enterprise-grade communities platforms that help organizations share knowledge inside and outside of the enterprise. The analysis was conducted based on each provider's market and product strategy, product and selling performance, as well as its global reach.

The report names Igloo Software as a leader among 11 other enterprise communities providers, and discusses the importance of communities as a "more focused approach to deliver better journeys for employees, prospects, customers, and partners." The report goes on to highlight some of the defining characteristics of the enterprise-grade communities platforms identified within the report including communication and collaboration.

"Igloo's focus on communications and engagement is part of what makes it stand out," said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon. "Igloo's innovative offerings and integrations, combined with its customer support and satisfaction, make it worth evaluating."

This honor accompanies Igloo Software's running list of recent leadership distinctions, including Igloo's positioning as a leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Work Hubs, 2020, as well as being named a global leader in The Forrester Wave™ for Intranet Platforms, Q2 2020 which also reviewed 12 vendors.

"Organizations globally are shifting to more of a permanent hybrid work model," said Mike Gaburo, CEO, Igloo Software. "Now more than ever, employee experience is playing a significant role in determining the success of organizations on every level. Enterprise-grade communities platforms like Igloo, that help knowledge workers communicate, collaborate, and offer easy-access to information, wherever they work, are helping employees and teams stay productive, to pivot quickly, and support hybrid work policies."

Download Your Complimentary Copy of the ReportTo access the Aragon Research Globe for Communities, 2021 report, visit: https://try.igloosoftware.com/aragon-research-globe-2021/

About Igloo SoftwareIgloo is the leading next-generation intranet platform. Through its portfolio of digital workplace solutions, Igloo partners with customers to address challenges related to communication, collaboration, knowledge management, employee engagement, and culture. Igloo integrates with the apps and systems your business relies on and centralizes information for a single source-of-truth and a more productive and engaged workforce. For more information, please visit www.igloosoftware.com .

Follow Igloo Software on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram

1 Aragon Research "The Aragon Research Globe™ for Communities, 2021: Driving Better Employee and Customer Experiences" by Jim Lundy, March 2021.

DISCLAIMER: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

Global Press Contact

Megan Perkins Walker Sands for Igloo Software megan.perkins@walkersands.com 847-650-2992

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aragon-research-positions-igloo-software-in-the-leader-section-of-the-globe-for-communities-2021-301244725.html

SOURCE Igloo Software