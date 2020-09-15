Arabella Advisors Announces Sharyn Church As New Managing Director For Southern California

In her new role, Church will engage with leaders across Southern California, seeking to advance social change.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabella Advisors is pleased to announce that Sharyn Church, who has 20 years of nonprofit and business management experience, has joined the firm as its first Los Angeles-based Managing Director. Sharyn's leadership will vastly increase Arabella Advisors' ability to serve the needs of philanthropists, impact investors, and other social-impact innovators.

"I am thrilled to be Managing Director for Southern California," said Church. " Los Angeles is the creative capital of the world and, as such, benefits from the collective energy and passion to move big ideas to impact. I look forward to the opportunity to lead our efforts in Southern California, to partner with changemakers, to accelerate momentum toward social justice and achieve lasting social change."

A seasoned executive in the social impact realm, Church will help lead Arabella Advisors' work with philanthropists, impact investors, and social entrepreneurs on everything from education to health care to the environment to social justice. Particularly interested in advancing juvenile justice reform and moving the needle on gender inequality, Church has a strong background in implementing policies, programs, and partnerships to improve educational, economic, social, and health outcomes for vulnerable communities. A determined advocate, she has established pioneering stewardship and partnership programs for nonprofits, government agencies, large corporations, large philanthropies, and donors of color.

Church has shepherded the launch and growth of several nonprofits, including the construction, oversight, and re-branding of the renowned L.A.-based arts center Inner-City Arts, which received the prestigious Rudy Bruner Award for Urban Excellence. Also passionate about helping children, Church has served as the founding Southern California director of Children Now, elevating the organization's statewide prominence in its effort to transform advocacy and policymaking to improve children's health and wellbeing.

Church earned a master's degree in art history and museum studies from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Southern California. She is a graduate of the Executive Education Program at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University. She has held many leadership positions in the social-impact sector, including service on:

City and county policy councils focused on early childhood, trauma-informed systems, and the arts;

The California state superintendent's statewide Arts Education Task Force;

The boards of P.S. ARTS, a nonprofit committed to making the arts a civil right in underserved public schools, and Our Children LA, a nonprofit focused on leveraging technology to support the needs of homeless youth.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Sharyn join the Arabella Advisors team," said company CEO Sampriti Ganguli. "Her extensive background in and dedication to producing social change will be critical as we move forward in helping more foundations, corporations, families, and individuals go from big philanthropic ideas to life-changing impact."

