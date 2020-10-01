AR/VR/MR Healthcare Digital Marketing Service Providers Market, 2030 - 2020 Report Featuring 500 Companies

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AR/VR based Healthcare Digital Marketing Service Providers Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AR/VR based Healthcare Digital Marketing Service Providers, 2020-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the AR/VR based digital marketing industry in the healthcare domain.

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies offer several advantages; examples include allowing patients to have a deeper understanding of their condition, ensuring effective communication by providing immersive experiences, assisting sales representatives to give quick and appealing product illustrations, and enabling individuals to assess the impact of various treatment options, through product demonstrations or use of virtual clinics. Estimates suggest that more than 60% of the consumers feel more engaged with a brand that offers them a VR experience; likewise, a similar percentage of US-based physicians are reported to be inclined to use such solutions for education and training purposes.

The growing applications of AR/VR in the healthcare marketing sector have compelled various big pharma players to invest in such novel solutions and innovative strategies. We believe that stakeholders in the pharma industry that choose to adopt such technologies, in order to form engaging relationships with their consumers and ensure brand loyalty, are likely to be able to distinguish themselves from other industry stakeholders.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future opportunity within the market. Based on several parameters, such as digital marketing spend within the pharma industry, the extent of adoption of AR/VR technologies and expected annual growth rate, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market, in the mid to long term, for the period 2020-2030.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A review of the current market landscape of companies offering AR/VR based digital marketing services, featuring type of technology (AR, VR, and MR), AR/VR specific services (video/content generation, website development, mobile application development and game development), additional digital marketing services (consulting, content marketing, customer relationship management, data analytics, marketing automation, product branding, quality assurance, SEO, SEM, social media marketing and training), information on the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

An insightful 2X2 representation, highlighting the competitiveness analysis of digital marketing companies, taking into consideration supplier power (based on company size) and service strength (based on strength of service portfolio) of the companies.

Elaborate profiles of prominent digital marketing companies, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

An analysis highlighting the potential strategic partners segregated on the basis of their likelihood of entering into a collaboration with digital marketing companies. The analysis takes into consideration multiple relevant parameters, such as number of trials, therapeutic area, geographical footprint, and company size.

An analysis of various AR/VR based digital marketing initiatives of big pharma players (shortlisted based on the extent of activity in this domain), based on multiple parameters, such as the year of initiative, type of initiative, type of application area and type of solution. In addition, leading players and leading partners have been highlighted based on the number of initiatives.

A case study on recent use cases, wherein various digital marketing strategies have been adopted by pharmaceutical/healthcare players, highlighting different business needs of such players and key takeaways of the solutions provided by the digital marketing companies.

The chapter features the likely distribution of the future opportunity across

[A] type of technology (AR, VR and MR)

[B] type of product (Hardware and Software)

[C] end-user (Small and Mid-sized Pharma Companies, and Large Pharma Companies)

[D] key geographical regions ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and rest of the world)

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base, and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution. The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. In addition, the report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order of company names):

Dhananjay Arora (Founder and CEO, Kwebmaker)

(Founder and CEO, Kwebmaker) Pritam Sahu (Director, Unanimity Information & Technology)

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE1.1. Scope of the Report1.2. Research Methodology1.3. Chapter Outlines 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 3. INTRODUCTION3.1. Chapter Overview3.2. Key Challenges in Pharmaceutical Marketing3.2.1. Need for Product Differentiation3.2.2. Growing Demand for Patient Centric Healthcare3.2.3. Lack of Standard Performance Metrics3.2.4. Need for Scientific Communication3.3. Importance of Digital Marketing3.4. Popular Digital Marketing Strategies3.4.1. Social Media Marketing3.4.2. Content Marketing Strategy3.4.3. Marketing Automation3.4.4. Search Engine Optimization and Marketing3.4.5. Artificial Intelligence based Marketing3.5. Use of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) in Pharmaceutical Digital Marketing3.6. Growth Constraints in AR/VR Industry3.7. Future Perspectives 4. AR/VR BASED HEALTHCARE DIGITAL MARKETING COMPANIES: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE4.1. Chapter Overview4.2. Digital Marketing in Pharmaceutical Industry: Overall Market4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Technology4.2.2. Analysis by AR/VR based Services Offered4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Digital Marketing Services Offered4.2.4. Analysis by Secondary Marketing Services Offered4.2.5. Analysis by Year of Establishment4.2.6. Analysis by Company Size4.2.7. Analysis by Geographical Location 5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS5.1. Chapter Overview5.2. Methodology and Key Parameters5.2.1. Competitiveness Analysis: AR/VR based Digital Marketing Service Providers based in North America5.2.2. Competitiveness Analysis: AR/VR based Digital Marketing Service Providers based in Europe5.2.3. Competitiveness Analysis: AR/VR based Digital Marketing Service Providers based in Asia-Pacific 6. COMPANY PROFILES6.1. Chapter Overview6.2. ARworks6.2.1. Company Overview6.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook6.3. CG Life6.4. CubeZoo6. 5. Impact XM6.6. INVIVO Communications6.7. Mindgrub6.8. Mirum6.9. PIXACORE6.10. Quast Media6.11. Random426.12. Tipping Point Media6.13. vStream 7. POTENTIAL STRATEGIC PARTNERS7.1. Chapter Overview7.2. Scope and Methodology7.3. Potential Strategic Partners for Digital Marketing Companies7.3.1. Most Likely Partners7.3.2. Likely Partners7.3.3. Less Likely Partners7.3.4. Least Likely Partners 8. DIGITAL MARKETING RELATED INITIATIVES OF BIG PHARMA PLAYERS8.1. Chapter Overview8.1.1. Analysis by Year8.1.2. Analysis by Type of Initiative8.1.3. Analysis by Type of Application Area8.1.4. Analysis by Type of Solution8.1.5. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Initiatives8.1.6. Leading Partners: Analysis by Number of Initiatives 9. CASE STUDY9.1. Chapter Overview9.2. Narola Infotech for Zocular9.2.1. Narola Infotech9.2.2. Zocular9.2.3. Business Needs9.2.4. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Provided9.3. Viscira for Actelion9.4. SoftCover VR for LifeLabs9.5. Virtual Reality Ireland for MISA9.6. ViitorCloud for vCura9.7. Kwebmaker for Lilavati Hospital9.8. Intermind for My Health Meter9.9. VR Vision for Providence Healthcare9.10. CitrusBits for Zoetis 10. MARKET FORECAST10.1. Chapter Overview10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions10.3. Overall AR/VR based Digital Marketing Opportunity in Healthcare Industry, 2020-203010.4. AR/VR based Digital Marketing Opportunity in Healthcare Industry: Distribution by Type of Technology, 2020 and 203010.5. AR/VR based Digital Marketing Opportunity in Healthcare Industry: Distribution by Product, 2020 and 203010.6. AR/VR based Digital Marketing Opportunity in Healthcare Industry: Distribution by End-User, 2020 and 203010.7. AR/VR based Digital Marketing Opportunity in Healthcare Industry: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2020 and 2030 11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS11.1. Chapter Overview11.2. Unanimity Information & Technology11.2.1. Interview Transcript: Pritam Sahu, Director, Unanimity Information & Technology11.3. Kwebmaker11.3.1. Interview Transcript: Dhananjay Arora, Founder, and CEO, Kwebmaker 12. CONCLUSION 13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

