Arçelik Selects Nokia, Türk Telekom In Strategic Deal For Turkey's First 5G-ready Private Wireless Network

Arçelik selects Nokia , Türk Tele k om in strategic deal for Turkey's first 5G-ready private wireless network

Nokia and Türk Telekom to deploy first commercial private 4.9G/LTE network in Turkey

Arçelik to cooperate with Nokia and Türk Telekom on future use cases that advance Arçelik leadership in manufacturing digitalization

Nokia private wireless networking to support Arçelik manufacturing video analytics, indoor positioning and enhanced AGV performance

15 June 20 2 1

Espoo, Finland - Arçelik Global, the global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer has signed a strategic business agreement with Nokia and Türk Telekom to deploy the first private wireless network in Turkey.

The industrial-grade 5G-ready private wireless network will be deployed at Arçelik's Çayırova-based washing machine manufacturing facility. The future-proofed Nokia 5G-ready network will provide the platform for Arcelik to accelerate its digital transformation and implementation of Industry 4.0 use cases.

Utku Barış Pazar, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Arçelik, said: "At Arçelik, we are committed to integrating new technologies into our business model and this deployment positions Arçelik at the forefront of manufacturing digitalization."

An initial application will see the network deliver pervasive, reliable low-latency coverage throughout the facility to enhance automated guided vehicle (AGV) performance. With AGVs used throughout the manufacturing process for component logistics, improved connectivity will enhance AGV speed, control and operational efficiency. Nokia and Arcelik plan further collaboration in order to develop and implement additional use cases in the mid-term.

The network will support high-accuracy indoor positioning for real-time asset location tracking as well as enabling new video analytics-based applications for site safety and security. Further potential use cases include augmented and virtual reality, digital twins, inventory control, safety and facility management, quality control, high-resolution video for remote inspection, and facility-wide voice and video communication.

Utku Barış Pazar added: "We have identified more than 30 further use cases where this future-proofed 5G-ready private wireless network can help drive productivity, boost efficiency and enhance safety. We look forward to partnering with Nokia and Türk Telekom to establish private wireless as an integral part of our Digital Manufacturing Systems strategy."

Implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies can deliver benefits across productivity, factory output and transportation capacity while also reducing repairs and downtime. According to Nokia Bell Labs Consulting research, 5G-enabled Industry 4.0 use cases such as collaborative robots can increase manufacturing productivity by up to 25 percent; video sensors can cut unanticipated equipment breakdowns by up to 30 percent; and AGVs can increase transportation capacity by as much as 30 percent.

Under the agreement, Nokia will also provide solution design, deployment and on-going managed services. Turk Telekom will provide 4.9G/LTE spectrum and also will be responsible for project end-to-end management and governance model. Nokia will deliver industrial-grade private wireless infrastructure based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform. Nokia DAC is a digitalization platform capable of providing reliable high-bandwidth, low-latency, private networking. It also incorporates local edge computing capabilities, voice and video services and a catalog of digital-enabler applications.

Raghav Sahgal, President, Nokia Cloud and Network Service s , said: "Arçelik has a highly progressive approach to introducing latest innovations into its manufacturing practices and workflows. Deployment of the first private 5G-ready network in Turkey for Arçelik is a major step forward in both its approach to manufacturing digitalization, and as an inspiring example of innovation in the region."

Mustafa Eser, Corporate Sales Deputy General Manager, Türk Telekom said: "Türk Telekom's role in the implementation of the first private wireless network in Turkey is an important milestone. Arçelik's top competencies in manufacturing digitalization, Türk Telekom's leadership in connectivity and network technologies, and Nokia's international experience came together to form the new generation 'Smart Factory' project. This project will be one of the indicators of Turkey's digitalization in the field of manufacturing. It will host the most advanced applications of Industry 4.0, bringing efficiency, flexibility, quality and productivity to high levels."

Eser continued: "As Türk Telekom, we implemented Turkey's first Industry 4.0 Mobile Network trial with the 'Smart Factory' trial, which we conducted together with Nokia in April 2019. Our aim was to bring smart factory applications into real life, where the low latency, high bandwidth, high data transmission rate and reliability capabilities provided by the mobile network are used with the aim of minimizing errors, increasing productivity and efficiency in critical industrial applications. Today, we are witnessing a very important moment when this goal is realized. As the leader of Turkey's digital transformation, we are very happy to contribute to the digitalization of manufacturing at Arçelik, the leading company in its sector, with a new generation network compatible with 5G."

A compact, easy-to-deploy platform, Nokia DAC comprises network and user equipment, a cloud-based operation monitoring system and industrial connectors that ease standard and industry-specific protocol connectivity. It also features new device management capability that seamlessly integrates ruggedized handhelds and other wireless devices. Nokia has more than 290 large enterprise customers across industries worldwide, of which over 40 incorporate 5G.

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About Arçelik

Arçelik is a multinational household appliances manufacturer that operates in nearly 150 countries with 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko) and employs over 35,000 people worldwide. Arçelik's global operations include sales and marketing offices in 43 countries, and 22 production facilities in eight countries. As Europe's second-largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik reached a consolidated turnover of 5 billion Euros in 2020. Arçelik's R&D and Design Centers across the globe are home to over 1,600 researchers and hold more than 3,000 international patent applications to date. Arçelik is named the "Industry Leader" in the Durable Home Appliances category for the second year in a row in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 and, in accordance with PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Standard, became carbon-neutral in global production plants in 2019 and 2020 fiscal years with its carbon credits.

www.arcelikglobal.com

