Aquila Resources Receives Court Approval For Arrangement With Gold Resource Corporation

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) (" Aquila" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has granted a final order approving its previously-announced plan of arrangement (the " Transaction") pursuant to which Gold Resource Corporation will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the " Shares").

Closing of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions that have not yet been satisfied. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all of the conditions to the Transaction, the Transaction is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Following completion of the Transaction, the Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and Aquila will apply to cease being a reporting issuer.

Further information regarding the Transaction can be found in the Company's management information circular dated October 18, 2021, a copy of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT AQUILA

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) is a development-stage company focused on high grade polymetallic projects in the Upper Midwest, USA. Aquila's experienced management team is currently advancing pre-construction activities for its flagship 100%‐owned gold and zinc-rich Back Forty Project in Michigan.

The Back Forty Project is a volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit with open pit and underground potential located along the mineral-rich Penokean Volcanic Belt in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Back Forty contains approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold and 1.2 billion pounds of zinc in the Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource classifications, with additional exploration upside. An optimized Feasibility Study for the Project is underway.

Additional disclosure of Aquila's financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.aquilaresources.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

