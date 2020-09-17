Aquasight Launches Sewage Surveillance Public-Private Partnership For Early Warning COVID-19 Detection For Communities, College Dorms, Nursing Homes And Correctional Facilities

TROY, Mich., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Aquasight's CEWS is a full-service solution of sewage samplers, logistics, testing and a digital platform to track the presence of viruses in sewage using biomarkers, geographical insights, community level monitoring, heat maps, and dashboards which allows county officials to track the spread of infectious diseases for both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals.

Healthcare response teams to mobilize faster and resource planning will be started earlier to reduce PPE shortages and make sure area hospitals are prepared for higher caseloads. Government leaders can develop targeted business opening plans for greater economic stability.

Michigan State University provides world class microbiology research expertise and standard testing protocols. Oakland University has a sewage testing facility to serve not only communities in Michigan but throughout the country.

"We believe this testing can be a critical addition to the toolbox for our community - and hopefully for many communities - as we continue to engage in contact tracing to limit the impact of the pandemic. My team has made this their number one priority, working with experts from public health, academia and other units of local government," said Honorable Candice S. Miller, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner.

"Part of our mission is to be good community partners and better the world through knowledge," said Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, Oakland University president. "As a physician-scientist, I also understand that if we can monitor infectious diseases through this process, it will give government officials and health care providers a big advantage in controlling the spread of disease."

"The state of Michigan is really leading the way in establishing advanced technology laboratories and these unique partnerships are essential as we advance our knowledge in the fight against this virus ," Joan Rose, Homer Nowlin Chair in Water Research at Michigan State University.

"We are the first company to have an industrial scale turnkey sewage surveillance program with actionable insights that can provide early warning on COVID-19. We operate at the intersection of public health and wastewater agencies. We are implementing at the wastewater treatment plant, community sewersheds, college dorms, nursing homes and correctional facilities. Our model is flexible to operate with any network of labs nationally," said Aquasight Founder and CEO Mahesh Lunani.

