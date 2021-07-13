Aquaculture Cages Market | Analyzing Growth In Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 63.67 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the aquaculture cages market to register a CAGR of almost 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Request a Free Sample Report to Know More
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AKVA group, AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd., Badinotti Group SPA, Gael Force Group Limited, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., Hunan Xinhai Nets Industry Co. Ltd., Officine Maccaferri Spa, Qingdao Qihang Fishing Cage Co. Ltd., Scale Aquaculture AS, and Selstad AS are some of the major market participants. Although the rising consumer inclination toward nutrient-rich fish and fish products will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Aquaculture Cages Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Aquaculture Cages Market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- Product
- Floating Aquaculture Cages
- Fixed Aquaculture Cages
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70647
Aquaculture Cages Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the aquaculture cages market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AKVA group, AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd., Badinotti Group SPA, Gael Force Group Limited, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., Hunan Xinhai Nets Industry Co. Ltd., Officine Maccaferri Spa, Qingdao Qihang Fishing Cage Co. Ltd., Scale Aquaculture AS, and Selstad AS.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Aquaculture Cages Market size
- Aquaculture Cages Market trends
- Aquaculture Cages Market industry analysis
The growing end-user inclination towards certified aquaculture cages is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, potential challenges associated with cage aquaculture may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the aquaculture cages market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Related Reports on Industrials Include:Global Farm Automated Weather Stations Market - Global farm weather stations market is segmented by product (battery-based farm AWS and cable-based farm AWS) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Agricultural Mowers Market - Global agricultural mowers market is segmented by product (disc, sickle bar, drum, and flail) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Aquaculture Cages Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aquaculture cages market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the aquaculture cages market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aquaculture cages market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aquaculture cages market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Environment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Environment
- Freshwater aquaculture cages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Marine and brackish water aquaculture cages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Environment
Market Segmentation by Product
- Floating aquaculture cages
- Fixed aquaculture cages
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AKVA group
- AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd.
- Badinotti Group SPA
- Gael Force Group Limited
- Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
- Hunan Xinhai Nets Industry Co. Ltd.
- Officine Maccaferri Spa
- Qingdao Qihang Fishing Cage Co. Ltd.
- Scale Aquaculture AS
- Selstad AS
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/aquaculture-cages-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/aquaculture-cagesmarket
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aquaculture-cages-market--analyzing-growth-in-agricultural--farm-machinery-industry--technavio-301328695.html
SOURCE Technavio