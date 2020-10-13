Aqara Offers Deals For Amazon Prime Day 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqara, a provider of smart home products, announces that they will be participating in Amazon's Prime Day 2020.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqara, a provider of smart home products, announces that they will be participating in Amazon's Prime Day 2020. From October 13 th to 14 th, Aqara will offer Prime members discounts for a variety of smart home products, ranging from the Starter Kit, hub, controllers, and sensors to their newly-launched G2H security camera.

The following items will be discounted on Aqara Amazon US store for Prime members:

Aqara Smart Starter Kit: A smart home system enabling functions such as push notifications, local security alarm, remote monitoring and control, and customizable automation and scene creation. Accessories will be bound automatically, and automation and scenes have been set in advance, so that users can easily realize connected scenes and enjoy quality life.

Aqara Hub : The wireless control center of all Aqara smart home devices, to help provide home automation, local alarm, and remote control and monitoring capabilities for users' homes. The Hub can also be used as a night light, alarm, or doorbell.

Aqara G2H Camera Hub : An indoor HomeKit Secure Video camera with the smart home hub function to enhance home security and smart home automations. Apply the promo code AQARAG2H to enjoy a 25% discount at check-out.

Aqara Smart Plug: Automates ordinary home appliances and enables the remote control or even timer switch of lights, fans, and other appliances.

Aqara Smart Wall Switches : Convert your ordinary light bulbs and fixtures into smart lights. It enables you to remotely control existing lights and other electronics from your smart phone, or via voice assistants. All versions of the wall switch will be available for discounts ranging from $12 to $15.

Aqara Wireless Mini Switch: A wireless versatile remote to control smart home devices. Set single press, double press, and long press to control programmable functions, such as turning on/off a device, activating a scene, etc.

Aqara Motion Sensor : Detects human movements with passive infrared. It can work with other Aqara products to set home automations and scenes, such as turning on/off lights when it detects activity or inactivity.

Aqara Temperature & Humidity Sensor : Monitors temperature, humidity, and atmospheric pressure in real time. It pushes notifications when abnormal environment is detected, and can connect with other Aqara products to customize different home automations and scenes.

Aqara Door & Window Sensor : Detects if a window or door is open in real time. Whenever the door/window opens unexpectedly, it sends an alert notification to your phone and can activate the local alarm on the Aqara Hub.

Aqara Water Leak Sensor : Detects flood, and it can send an alert to your phone or/and activate the local alarm on the Aqara Hub to protect the property.

Aqara Vibration Sensor : Detects vibration, tilt and drop, and it can send an alert to your phone or/and activate the local alarm on the Aqara Hub to guard users' homes.

Aqara Cube : Recognizes 6 gestures for smart home control: push, shake, rotate, tap twice, flip 180°, or flip 90° to activate customized automations and control functions, such as turning on/off a device, activating a scene, etc.

About Aqara

Founded in 2016, Aqara is a leading smart home provider with offices in New York and Shenzhen. We provide comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, affordable and easy to use. Our products range from variety of sensors to switches, curtain controllers, and door locks, and we have opened more than 400 Aqara Home stores globally to provide more personalized smart home solutions.

We continue to expand our global footprint in the United States, EU, Russia, Southeast Asia, Korea and China, and our online devices have covered 192 countries and territories, serving more than 2 million customers. We aspire to bring smart home technology to every household around the world.

