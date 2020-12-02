Apty Raises $5.4 Million In Post-Seed Funding

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apty Inc., a leading Digital Adoption Platform, today announced that it secured $5.4 million in post-seed funding. Apty develops Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) software catering to Enterprises with complex business processes, enabling them to maximize the adoption of software and processes.

The most recent round was led by Companyon Ventures with participation from Gaingels, Mediaapps, MyAsia, and Creative Co Capital, while the previous round was led by Reformation Partners.

The funding will fuel Apty's business expansion plans including the doubling of its sales team, increasing global marketing spend, and investing in additional Enterprise application support.

"This is not just the first outside investment for Apty but also validation of our success in the market," said Krishna Dunthoori, Apty's Founder and CEO. "As Enterprises continue to adjust to the new normal, the need for Digital Adoption is greater than ever. We are proud clients like Hitachi and Mary Kay chose Apty to help with their Digital Transformation, and we look forward to expanding our client list and product offerings with this new funding."

Dunthoori started Apty (then known as LetzNav) in 2017, to solve crucial business issues like poor software utilization, digital transformation, and process compliance. Poor software utilization is merely a symptom of a larger issue that employees struggle with complex and ever-changing business processes. Apty's on-screen guidance makes Enterprise software easier to use for employees, which in turn improves process compliance.

"We were very impressed with Krishna as a bootstrapping, repeat entrepreneur in a space in which he has a decade head start delivering superior client-focused solutions to a blue-chip customer base," said Reformation Partners' Managing Partner, Jim Hao. "We were excited to provide the first outside capital to an efficient enterprise software business with strong fundamentals to step on the gas and make Apty synonymous with the digital adoption megatrend."

Firas Raouf, Co-founder and General Partner at Companyon Ventures, agrees that Apty's potential was obvious.

"What most impressed us is Apty's complete understanding of how large enterprises struggle with digital transformation and the challenges their employees face in conforming to complex business process workflows," Raouf said. "Krishna's vision resulted in a solution that is geared for the enterprise process and not merely the primary SaaS application that supports a subset of that process."

About Apty

Apty is a SaaS company based in Frisco, Texas. Apty's Digital Adoption Platform offers on-screen guidance, usage analytics, and insights for improving software and process adoption. Apty ranks as a top Digital Adoption Platform on G2 and serves several Fortune 100 Companies.

About Companyon Ventures

Companyon Ventures leads post-seed, pre-expansion rounds in capital-efficient B2B technology startups that have a disruptive and scalable advantage in their product/market fit and distribution economics.

About Reformation Partners

Reformation Partners invests in and accelerates the world's best capital efficient companies. Founded in 2019 by investors from the top venture capital and private equity firms, Reformation is evolving the way startups grow and get funded in the digital age.

