September 13, 2021
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph...
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC  (APTV) - Get Aptiv PLC Report, a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro, will present at the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference, September 15 at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at  ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at  ir@aptiv.com.

About AptivAptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit  aptiv.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-9th-annual-laguna-conference-301375506.html

