Aptiv To Present At The J.P. Morgan 2021 Auto Conference

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (APTV) - Get Report, a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Auto Conference, August 12 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About AptivAptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

