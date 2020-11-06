Aptiv To Present At The Baird Global Industrials Conference

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at the Baird Global Industrials Conference.

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (APTV) - Get Report, a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at the Baird Global Industrials Conference. Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro, will present on Wednesday, November 11 at 10:15 a.m. EST.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com.

About AptivAptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

