DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (APTV) - Get Report, a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.375 per share on our 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, payable on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

About AptivAptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-declares-quarterly-preferred-share-dividend-301175288.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC