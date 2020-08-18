Aptiv Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (APTV) - Get Report a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.42083333 per share on our 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

About AptivAptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

