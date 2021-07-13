Aptitude Welcomes EY Veteran, Christophe Kasolowsky, As EVP Product Strategy & Innovation

Kasolowsky brings significant technology and finance transformation expertise to the role LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Software, a leading provider of financial management solutions, is delighted to welcome former Ernst and Young Senior...

Kasolowsky brings significant technology and finance transformation expertise to the role

LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Software, a leading provider of financial management solutions, is delighted to welcome former Ernst and Young Senior Partner, Christophe Kasolowsky, as EVP Product Strategy and Innovation.

Kasolowsky joins Aptitude from EY where he led the EMEIA Finance Consulting business of more than 300 professionals delivering technology-enabled Finance change for multi-national corporations.

Jeremy Suddards, Aptitude CEO, remarks, "Aptitude has ambitious growth plans and Christophe brings a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing today's office of finance. In his roles at EY and Accenture he not only delivered on-the-ground finance transformation implementations, but also published research and thought leadership on the CFO agenda and the future of Finance. I am also excited to welcome Christophe to the Senior Leadership Team. He will provide even deeper domain expertise for our product portfolio and cement our position as a leader in solutions for the office of the CFO."

Kasolowsky will lead the product and innovation teams at Aptitude Software and will be responsible for developing and executing Aptitude's innovative vision to meet the needs of CFOs globally as they navigate the post-pandemic world.

''I am thrilled to take up my new responsibilities as EVP Product Strategy and Innovation at Aptitude Software. This is a critical time for CFOs and their teams as they accelerate digital finance transformations. It is the perfect time to join an organization with a singular focus on Finance function technology and a portfolio of solutions designed to give CFOs the power to shape a sustainable future and create long-term value for their organizations," states Kasolowsky.

Kasolowsky will be based out of the Aptitude Software London office. He can be reached via LinkedIn.

About Aptitude Software

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that enable finance professionals to run their global businesses, forecast decision outcomes and comply with complex regulations. Uniquely combining deep finance expertise and IP rich technology, Aptitude gives finance leaders the tools they need to transform their business and achieve their ambitions. Aptitude Software is an operating company of Aptitude Software Group plc.

Please visit: https://www.aptitudesoftware.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptitude-welcomes-ey-veteran-christophe-kasolowsky-as-evp-product-strategy--innovation-301331741.html

SOURCE Aptitude Software Limited