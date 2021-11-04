Aptitude Software Releases Research Paper, 'All Eyes On Finance'

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Software, the specialist provider of finance transformation and automation software, announces the release of the IDC InfoBrief, All eyes on Finance, sponsored by Aptitude Software. The release of the paper coincides with its third annual community event, AptConnect.

The key research findings include:

All eyes are on the CFO to become more of a transformation enabler, with the function becoming less controlling and more supporting. The CFO will have two sides to their role - controller and business transformer. The finance team will need to support a wide array of business objectives as almost every business process touches the finance function. Revenue managementis an example of an area that is changing with the growth of the subscription economy which is expected to expand from close to USD 650 billion in 2020, into a USD 1.5 trillion market by 2025*, and technology will be key in adapting to this change. The finance function will consist of three main pillars: self-service processes, advisory, and automation.

These findings support the strategic thinking behind Aptitude Software's recent acquisition of MPP Global Solutions Limited, an international provider of cloud-based subscription management and billing technology ( eSuite) for a total enterprise value of £37.1 million.

Jeremy Suddards, CEO, Aptitude Software commented, ''The IDC InfoBrief findings support the strategic investment we've made in MPP Global Solutions and I know the expansion of our solution portfolio will allow us to further support the CFO office in creating a world of financial confidence. AptConnect is a fantastic venue to share both the IDC research findings and more about MPP Global's solutions with our community."

Tom Seal, Senior Research Director, Enterprise Applications at IDC commented, "Finance functions are investing in technology to support their evolving role in areas such as sustainability, where there is a need to track and report a new array of metrics."

The virtual AptConnect event will bring together Aptitude's global client base, partner, and prospect community as well as industry and thought leaders from organizations like KPMG, AWS, PwC, Chartis Research, and IDC. Content will range from high-level, thought-provoking discussions on the future of the finance department, to in-depth looks at Aptitude products, and case studies from some of the largest organizations in the world.

*UBS, Investing in digital subscriptions, 10 March 2021

