Aptinyx To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday,...

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to report third quarter 2021 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.

To access the live conference call, please dial (844) 200 6205 (domestic) or (929) 526 1599 (international) and refer to conference ID 322632. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Aptinyx's website at https://ir.aptinyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Aptinyx's website for 30 days following the event.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com or follow Aptinyx on Twitter @Aptinyx.

Source: Aptinyx Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005281/en/