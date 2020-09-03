Aptinyx To Present At Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that company management will be presenting at the following virtual...

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that company management will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday, September 14, 2020; and

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors & Media" section of Aptinyx's website at https://ir.aptinyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Aptinyx's website for 30 days following the event.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com.

Source: Aptinyx Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005303/en/