Aptihealth Names Matt Brocks As Senior Vice President Of Corporate Strategy & Chief Of Staff To The CEO

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- aptihealth, the nation's leading innovator in tech-enabled integrated behavioral healthcare, today announced the appointment of Matt Brocks as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Chief of Staff to the CEO. Brocks joins the executive team to champion organizational transformation and drive business strategy.

Brocks comes to aptihealth after spending 10 years at Deloitte Consulting, where he led global merger and acquisition transactions and large-scale business transformations, with a specific focus on healthcare. Most recently he served in a 6-month rotation leading strategic planning and special projects for Deloitte's Chair of the US Board of Directors.

"Matt's strategic leadership experience in driving transformative business growth and his collaborative approach to driving cross-functional operational excellence will be invaluable as aptihealth continues to address the behavioral health crisis," said Dan Pickett, CEO of aptihealth. "He is a great addition to the team and will be instrumental in our rapid expansion as we continue to remove barriers and quickly connect those in need with personalized, life-changing care."

In this role, Brocks will serve as a thought partner to the CEO, executive team, and board of directors. He'll lead projects from development through successful execution to identify, oversee, and coordinate strategic business initiatives that drive business growth and operational efficiencies, as well as an improved customer experience.

"I'm thrilled to join aptihealth in applying clinical and technological innovation to transform our fragmented behavioral health system with an integrated, intelligent approach to behavioral care," said Brocks. "I could not be more excited to join this exceptional team and the outstanding work they're doing to help people get better faster and achieve their emotional health and wellness goals."

In addition to his time at Deloitte Consulting, Brocks has served in a variety of business development and organizational controls roles, including at GE Healthcare, Trade Risk Group, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, Master of Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University, and a BS in Supply Chain Management and Marketing from Syracuse University Martin J. Whitman School of Management.

aptihealth, inc. is a behavioral health engagement company that uses technology to seamlessly integrate physical and behavioral healthcare. Its groundbreaking platform connects medical providers, behavioral health specialists, behavioral health prescribers, and patients with its proprietary screening, assessment, and treatment management protocols.

