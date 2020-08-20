Aptar's Emission Reduction Goals Validated By Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, is proud to announce its science-based targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The Science Based Targets initiative is a collaboration between the CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Its aim is to establish science-based climate targets as standard business practice, by defining and promoting best practice in science-based target setting. By joining this initiative, Aptar will work to align with climate science and supports the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Aptar formalized its science-based targets setting an emissions reduction goal consistent with requirements to keep global warming well-below 2° Celsius by year 2030. This science-based approach incorporates Aptar's own operations electricity, fuel oil, natural gas and refrigerant use (scope 1 + 2) and operations within the value chain including transportation of goods, raw materials, travel and commuting (scope 3).

"We are extremely proud to advance our efforts to make Aptar an even more sustainable, truly global and inclusive company. Our business strategy focuses on reducing our environmental impact while living up to our purpose and responsibility to society. We remain committed to running and encouraging increasingly energy efficient operations along the entire value chain," said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

Aptar's targets approved by the SBTi are:

Aptar commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 28% by 2030 from a 2019 base year ( well-below 2°C )

) Aptar commits to increase annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 57% of total consumption in 2019 to 100% by 2030

Aptar also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 14% by 2030 from a 2019 base year ( in-line with 2°C)

The actions Aptar takes, and the products and solutions it provides, play an important role in improving everyday life for patients and consumers around the world. Aptar will continue to advance its energy-efficient solutions through reducing emissions and sourcing renewable energy.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world's leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar's innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. The company is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future", "commits", "further" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will" are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

