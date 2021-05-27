Aptar's 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report Cover (Graphic: Aptar)

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) - Get Report, a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions, today released its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report. The 2020 Sustainability Report highlights Aptar's extensive sustainability initiatives that have been implemented across its global operations. As in previous reports, Aptar summarizes several milestones measured and achieved in three key areas of people, planet and product.

In 2020, Aptar was recognized with the prestigious "A" score and named a Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP for actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risk and further the low-carbon economy. At year-end 2020, 85 percent of Aptar's global electricity consumption was from renewable energy sources. The report also details Aptar's community outreach initiatives, safety programs, partnerships and progress on public sustainability commitments. Aptar remains committed to increasing the usage of post-consumer recycled resin (PCR) and researching additional opportunities for more sustainable resins. In 2020, Aptar's teams furthered the work in this area by expanding our life cycle assessment tools to incorporate recyclability and circularity assessments and developed further knowledge on design for sustainability principles.

Following the commitment to the United Nations Global Compact in 2020, Aptar is publishing its first UN Global Compact Communication on Progress Report alongside the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report. Within the Communication on Progress, Aptar reaffirms our commitment Global Compact and its Ten Principles while highlighting the progress made in 2020.

"Over the past year, we rose to the challenge of providing the essential dispensing solutions that millions of people rely on every day, while prioritizing the health and safety of our people," said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. "We continue to accelerate our drive to further a sustainable, diverse, and inclusive business and a more circular economy. In this 2020 report, we are proud to share the many recent examples of our important sustainability journey."

The 2020 Sustainability Report is based on the Global Sustainability Reporting (GRI) Standards: Core Options, as released in October 2016. In preparing the report, Aptar obtained limited external assurance for absolute energy metrics, carbon emissions and renewable energy purchases, in accordance to ISO 14064 certification for the management of this carbon accounting. Aptar also responds to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Investor Climate Change, Supply Chain and Water questionnaires each year.

"We design our products and processes with people and the planet in mind. Our focus on eco-design of products and science-based targets is aligned to that of our partners such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and many other organizations who are contributing to a more circular economy," explained Beth Holland, Vice President, Global Sustainability.

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar's innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world's leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

