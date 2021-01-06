Aptar Promotes New Policies Around Human Rights; Diversity, Equity And Inclusion; And Community Engagement And Global Giving

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) - Get Report, a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, has recently published new policies around Human Rights; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and Community Engagement and Global Giving on its corporate website.

These important policies outline Aptar's commitment to upholding human rights, the environment, and the communities in which we operate, and were developed according to international standards.

"At Aptar, we hold ourselves to the highest possible ethical standards in all that we do. Our actions are underpinned by our core values and we have a strong culture of ethics and integrity, supported by rigorous corporate governance," said Shiela Vinczeller, Aptar's Chief Human Resources Officer. "We give back to the communities where we live and work and are proud to be a global company full of diverse, highly skilled, passionate people. As part of the foundation of our Diversity & Inclusion roadmap, our goal is to celebrate and support all types of diversity and to ensure that all of our colleagues feel fully themselves at Aptar."

We invite you to read the social policies by visiting https://www.aptar.com/about-aptar/.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world's leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar's innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 19 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will" are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

