Aptar Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Details

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) - Get Report, a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The payment date is February 17, 2021, to stockholders of record as of January 27, 2021.

As previously announced, Aptar will hold a conference call on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and year-end results for 2020. The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investors page at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on the Investors page of the website.

Annual Meeting

The Board also announced that the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on May 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The record date for stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 12, 2021. More details regarding accessing the meeting will be shared as we get closer to the event.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world's leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar's innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. The company is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 19 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

