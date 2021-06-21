APT Systems Announces Completion Of First Phase In Complying With SEC Act Rule 15c2-11

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: APTY), a software development and fintech company, has announced completion of the first unofficial phase of achieving compliance with the Security and Exchange Commission's (SEC) amendments to Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11. (described here: https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2020-212 )

The new regulations enhance disclosure and investor protection in the OTC market by requiring all companies to provide financial disclosure to the marketplace prior to the end of September. APTY is committed to completing the process in a timely manner to ensure the ticker keeps trading.

APT Systems has submitted company information and application fees to the OTC. The final phase will be completed when the OTC registers APT Systems and provides access to the OTC Disclosure & News Service dashboard. Companies use the dashboard to upload financial statements and news for publication.

"We applaud this modernization of OTC documentation and report processing," says Glenda Dowie, President & CEO of APT Systems, "The OTC dashboard will simplify our reporting and enhance transparency for our investors and across a vibrant OTC marketplace."

APTY has three key areas of focus:

· Verifundr. Verifundr, an escrow and payments provider, represents a trusted financial ecosystem using blockchain technology to creates smart contacts that help eliminate the expensive fees and excessive time currently required to transfer funds after closing. The system will rely on smart contracts that are backed by both USD and the APTY-developed Spera stablecoin to facilitate transactions of any type or size within a network of vetted and verified participants.

· Spera. Spera stablecoin is used to help facilitate the broad range of transaction types managed on Verifundr. Using Spera avoids the wild fluctuations that can be part of the cryptocurrency marketplace and the challenges of international transfers. Spera was designed to bridge the gap between fiat and cryptocurrency by fully anchoring itself to the US dollar to create real intrinsic exchangeable value, which we refer to as "Trustworthy Redemption."

· AUREX Trading and Recovery. AUREX Trading and Recovery, DBA as TheRefiningCompany.com, is a wholly owned subsidiary of APT Systems focused on harvesting the gold, silver, and other high-value metals used in electronics because of their special conductive and other essential properties while helping to reduce electronic waste currently going to landfills.

Visit www.therefiningcompany.com to learn more about the company's precious metal recovery business, and visit www.sperastablecoin.com to learn more about Spera, a stablecoin that we plan to partially back with recovered gold.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @APTYsys and @AUREXandGold for quick and timely updates.

Disclaimer of Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to also disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact: Glenda Dowie, CEO at 415-200-1105

Email: info@aptsystemsinc.com

Investor Information:

http://www.APTsystemsinc.com/online-Investor-Kit-for-apt-systems-inc-APTY/