APT And PBS Partner To Bring More Public Television Programming To PBS Passport Through 2023

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Television (APT) and PBS announced today that nearly 3,000 episodes of content offerings from the APT catalog will be made accessible to stream with PBS Passport on PBS.org and the free PBS Video app. These episodes consist of stand-alone specials and seasons of longstanding series. There are planned releases of 300-500 episode collections every quarter by APT over the next 18 months. They join APT-distributed properties already available in Passport, which include Rick Steves' Europe , The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross and the international drama The Indian Doctor.

Beginning September 1, local PBS station members with Passport will be able to stream episodes of popular cooking series including America's Test Kitchen from Cook's Illustrated, Cook's Country, Simply Ming, Pati's Mexican Table, Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television and Lidia's Kitchen; military and history documentary films; the drama series Packed to the Rafters; and travel series including Real Rail Adventures, Rick Steves' Best of the Alps and Rick Steves' Europe Awaits.

"We are pleased to partner with PBS and share the wealth of the APT catalog, presenting current favorite series and episodes that will greatly expand the current Passport offerings through early 2023, and beyond," says Cynthia Fenneman, President and CEO of APT. "These programs demonstrate the wide range of topics and genres APT has distributed to stations since 1961. We celebrate APT's 60th anniversary this year and contribute to the future of public media by providing enriching digital content."

"As the digital landscape continues to evolve, PBS is committed to providing a best-in-class user experience to our viewers through the expansion of both our content offerings and available platforms," said PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Ira Rubenstein. "Through our partnership with APT, PBS platforms will have an additional 3,000 locally and nationally distributed titles available in PBS Passport, allowing us to provide audiences with greater access to quality programming that is produced or distributed by our member stations and independent producers."

Expected future releases—which include additional food and travel titles, home and gardening series, documentary specials, public affairs programming, as well as drama and concert performances—are planned for late November 2021, March 2022, June 2022, August 2022, late November 2022 and March 2023.

Visit APTonline.org for additional information, press materials and photography. For more information about PBS Passport, visit the PBS Passport FAQ website.

About American Public TelevisionAmerican Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-third of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT's diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, dramas, how-to programs, classic movies, children's series and news and current affairs programs. Doc Martin, Midsomer Murders, America's Test Kitchen From Cook's Illustrated, AfroPoP, Rick Steves' Europe , Pacific Heartbeat, Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television, Legacy List with Matt Paxton , Front and Center, Lidia's Kitchen, Kevin Belton's New Orleans Kitchen, Simply Ming, The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, James Patterson's Kid Stew and NHK Newsline are a sampling of APT's programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create ®TV — featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming — and WORLD™, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel. To find out more about APT's programs and services, visit APTonline.org.

About PBS PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 120 million people through television and 26 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS' broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS' premier children's media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV - including a 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org, via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on Twitter, Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Communications on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apt-and-pbs-partner-to-bring-more-public-television-programming-to-pbs-passport-through-2023-301352537.html

SOURCE PBS