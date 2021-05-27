Apricus Health Network Expands To Texas, Broadening Physician Choice And Enhanced Quality Of Senior Care In The State

PHOENIX, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricus Health, an innovative technology enabled healthcare company, today announced the expansion of the Apricus Health Network to Texas. Apricus Health is providing community-based independent physicians in the state with a unique opportunity to improve patient outcomes for seniors, increase satisfaction and provide 24x7 access to care. Apricus Health's robust use of technology includes telehealth to provide at-home care, unified patient record to ensure a holistic overview of a member's health, and remote patient monitoring devices to manage chronic conditions.

"Physicians across the United States are excited that value-based healthcare is making their work more rewarding and sustainable, while demonstrating measurable differences in the health and lives of their patients," said Dr. Kishlay Anand, president and founder of Apricus Health. "We look forward to partnering with independent physicians in Texas with our programs and resources and help reduce fragmentation in senior health care."

In Texas and throughout the United States, the management of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, Alzheimer's, and osteoarthritis is the leading contributor to the rising cost of healthcare. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 90% of the nation's $3.8 trillion in annual health care expenditures are for people with chronic and mental health conditions.

"We're focused on improving healthcare in Texas by putting more power into both the provider's and patient's hands and providing them with the technology and expanded resources necessary to achieve better health outcomes," said Sharon Normand, chief development officer, Apricus Health. "We provide seniors the ability to choose how and when they want to receive care, and reduce administrative burdens on practitioners so that they can focus on what is most important: spending time with patients."

To learn more about the benefits of the Apricus Health Network, please visit: https://apricushealth.com/texas/

About Apricus HealthApricus Health is an innovative healthcare company created by prominent physicians, providing members a direct one-on-one relationship with healthcare providers and care navigators who are accessible from any location to diagnose and treat a wide-range of medical conditions. Through robust technology, 24/7 care management and real time analytics, Apricus Health is changing the care delivery model, helping physicians who work in value-based care environments to improve care outcomes while reducing health costs. For more information, visit https://apricushealth.com/.

