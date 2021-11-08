Apria Announces Launch Of Secondary Offering Of Common Stock

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apria, Inc. (the "Company" or "Apria") (Nasdaq: APR) announced today that a selling stockholder affiliated with Blackstone has commenced a secondary offering of 4,500,000 shares of Apria common stock. In connection with the offering, the selling stockholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of common stock.

Apria is not offering any shares of its common stock and will not receive any net proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholder. Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Citizens Capital Markets is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

About Apria

Apria is a leading provider of integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States, providing home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Its approximately 280 locations throughout the continental United States and Hawaii serve nearly 2 million patients each year. All of Apria's locations are accredited by The Joint Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

