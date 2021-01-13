AppZen Award-Winning Research Paper Recognized For Insights Into Data-Driven AI Models

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppZen , the world's leading AI solution for modern finance teams, announced today that two members of the company's core AI team - CTO and Co-Founder Kunal Verma and Director of Data Science Prateek Jain - were awarded the Semantic Web Science Association (SWSA) Ten-Year Award for their paper, " Ontology Alignment for Linked Open Data ."

The Semantic Web Science Association is a non-profit organization for the promotion and exchange of scholarly work in the Semantic Web, and related fields. The organization's Ten-Year Award is presented at the annual International Semantic Web Conference (ISWC) - a leading AI conference in this field - and recognizes the highest impact papers from the ISWC proceedings ten years prior (2010) based on the number of citations to the paper over the past decade. The paper discusses how web scale data can be used to improve ontology alignment and was co-authored by Professor Amit Sheth, Professor Pascal Hitzler, and Professor Peter Yeh.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for a paper that has impacted both our work and the work of many others," said Verma. "The approaches in the paper directly influence our AI approach at AppZen, which leverages web scale data and ontologies to create an AI platform for modern finance teams."

AppZen AI understands financial transactions and allows finance teams to make decisions based on finance policies. A core tenet of AppZen's approach is to combine the capabilities provided by semantic models in conjunction with machine learning and deep learning models. Semantic modeling can be greatly enhanced by leveraging data on the Web such as Linked Open Data (LOD), which includes structured form of data from several sources such as Wikipedia and data.gov.

AppZen uses LOD and other publicly available data, combined with an in-house developed finance ontology. The resulting knowledge graph is represented in the company's proprietary semantic model representation language, Contextual Knowledge Representation (CKR), and used in several machine learning tasks.

