Appvance Empowers New AI-Driven Testing Practice From PwC Australia

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SYDNEY, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appvance, the inventor and leader in AI-driven testing technology announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with PwC Australia. PwC Australia will offer Appvance IQ (AIQ) in Australia and build an AI-driven testing practice around AIQ.

AIQ is the world's only AI-driven unified test automation system with patented Machine Learning technologies that revolutionize the software QA process. Leveraging 19 machine learning methods, AIQ supports both web and native mobile apps and can autonomously generate thousands of test scripts in a matter of minutes, identifying bugs by itself with no regular human intervention.

Andre Liao, CEO of Appvance, commenting on the partnership: "PwC Australia recognizes the value in cost, time and agility that AIQ's AI-driven productivity brings to the QA process. We are gratified that their vision of how to exploit this opportunity is now centered on AIQ - their commitment to Australian enterprises will help spread the use of AIQ across Down Under."

Tessa Smith, Partner at PwC Australia commented: "In one example, we were able to bring 300% increase in test case coverage, at up to 80% less cost, developed in a fraction of the time standard automated testing takes. This is about accelerating digital agility for our clients."

Gartner predicts that by 2024, three quarters of large enterprises will be using AI-enabled test automation tools that support continuous testing across the different stages of the DevOps life cycle. Test automation has been difficult for decades, in part because test scripts need as much maintenance as the application being tested. AIQ disrupts this old model - eliminating most scripting and maintenance - thereby improving application coverage from an average of under 10% to near 100% in certain cases, while driving down QA time to an hour or so from days or weeks.

"Appvance is the only company in the world that has attained Level 5 autonomy, defined as self-generating tests which are able to validate complex actions, data or elements autonomously at or above human capabilities to do so. The breakthroughs our team has accomplished over the years can dramatically improve DevOps speed leveraging AI, making the unthinkable dream a reality for our customers and partners, said Liao."

About Appvance

Appvance is the inventor of AI-driven testing, which is revolutionizing the $120B software QA industry. The company's premier product is Appvance IQ™, the world's first AI-driven, unified test automation system for web and mobile applications. AIQ empowers enterprises to improve the quality, performance and security of their most critical applications, while transforming the efficiency and output of their testing teams and lowering QA costs. Appvance is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with additional offices in Rochester, NY, Costa Rica and India. Investors in the company include Javelin Ventures, Staenberg Ventures, Social Internet Fund, FundersClub, Three Bridges Ventures and HB Asset Management.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 223,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

