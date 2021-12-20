AppSwarm Launches 'NFT DogeHub' Marketplace Connecting Dogecoin With Metaverse Products

Tulsa, OK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces the launch of 'NFT DogeHub', a Dogecoin marketplace for non-fungible tokens and Metaverse products.

AppSwarm is excited to announce the launch of 'NFT DogeHub', a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFT) and Metaverse products. https://nftdogehub.com/

NFT DogeHub provides an NFT marketplace where Dogecoin holders can purchase NFT and Metaverse products such as:

- Virtual Worlds- Collectables- Gaming Products- Artwork- Real Estate- Music

Marketplace users will have the ability to browse and purchase NFT products which they can then trade or resell on other secondary marketplaces.

Doge Meets Metaverse

Users will be able to purchase Metaverse products using Dogecoin producing a gateway of sorts between Doge and the Metaverse.

In the coming days, we plan to launch our first initial NFT products, and move forward in collaborating with other NFT creators and art galleries who may wish to sell their NFT collections to Dogecoin holders.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

