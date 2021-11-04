AppSwarm Announces Collaboration Agreement With KYN Capital Group For Application Development

Tulsa, OK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) to explore the collaboration and marketing of their blockchain and Pay.How crypto payment platform.

Under the agreement, both companies will explore the collaboration and marketing on such products including KYN's Koinfold Exchange, Koinfold Pay, NFTs, deployment of blockchain nodes, and a digital wallet under their Pay.How app. https://kyncap.com

Pay.How is a super app which converges peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, real estate, home services, ticketing to events, ride sharing, and a crypto exchange into a streamlined and rewarding experience.

KYN Capital and DogeLabs, a division of AppSwarm, will also explore potential integration of Dogecoin into their Pay.How app as a possible payment feature to their gateway platform.

For updates on this project please register at https://dogelabs.io/investors/ About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

"LEGAL DISCLAIMER"

AppSwarm and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling, or issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp. 888-886-8583 info@app-swarm.com