AppSumo Launches $1M Black Friday Fund For Digital Creators

The giveaway provides entrepreneurs with cash to launch before the biggest sales day of the year

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppSumo—the leading digital marketplace for entrepreneurs—announced the launch of the $1M Black Friday Fund. To celebrate the digital product creators that drive entrepreneurship forward, AppSumo is reallocating its annual Black Friday marketing budget to reward anyone who starts selling on its marketplace. Starting today, the first 400 partners who list their ebook, online course, digital download, SaaS, or digital product on AppSumo before Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:59pm CST will receive a cash bonus of $1,000, and those following will receive $250. Ten lucky winners who opt in to participate in our Black Friday promo will receive $10,000.

Since the launch of self-listing on AppSumo in November 2020, more than 1,765 products have launched on the site, getting in front of over one million entrepreneurs, founders, and marketers. Now, ahead of the largest sales day of the year, the $1M Black Friday Fund ensures even more entrepreneurs are able to launch. They'll be able to use this surge to promote products, acquire new customers, and create momentum.e

In previous years, AppSumo has seen its sales average increase two to three times during Black Friday and its web traffic quadrupled. By harnessing the power of increased holiday traffic and new customers on its platform, AppSumo is creating long-term success for its partners this Black Friday shopping season.

To tap into AppSumo's $1M Black Friday Fund, digital creators can submit their products here .

About AppSumo

AppSumo is the marketplace 1M+ entrepreneurs trust to discover, buy, and sell the products they need to take the guesswork out of growth. With AppSumo products, you can scale beyond your skill set, earn extra income, and automate with ease.

As tech curators, AppSumo also keeps a close eye on what's out there, offering the most cutting-edge digital products available today. With 3,000+ partners helped, $45M+ in profit paid out to its partners, and over 11 years of operation, AppSumo is open for your business.

You focus on building the best product you can. Let AppSumo be your engine for growth.

AppSumo Media Contact: Julie Richter | 319068@email4pr.com | 480-818-8022

