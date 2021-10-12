Approyo, Inc. Achieves Microsoft Gold Partner Status For Microsoft AZURE Cloud

ATOS gains advanced speed of delivery, reduced complexity, and Steady-State™ support for its SAP infrastructure through migration to Approyo's Managed AZURE Cloud Service

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Approyo, Inc., a leader in global SAP & IT Managed Services and Solutions; today announced that it has attained Microsoft Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program, with a competency in AZURE Cloud Platform. The achievement of the Cloud Platform competency continues to highlight Approyo's expertise, evolution, and growing customer demand for managed infrastructure and software as a service (SaaS) solutions built on Microsoft AZURE Cloud.

"Customers seek managed service partners that bridge the gap between business demands and technology capabilities," said AJ Jennings, President and Chief Operating Officer at Approyo, Inc. "As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Approyo has demonstrated the highest level of customer trust and ongoing support expertise for IT solutions within Microsoft AZURE Cloud."

As an advent of achieving Microsoft Gold Certification, more enterprise organizations choose Approyo for their managed IT services and migrations to Microsoft AZURE Cloud.

ATOS, a leader in digital transformation and managed security services, specializing in consultancy services, has chosen Approyo for their AZURE Cloud migration and Steady-State™ application managed services of its SAP landscape.

"Our partnership with Approyo ensures that ATOS receives unsurpassed technical and functional managed services at both the application and infrastructure layers," said Bernd Dombrowski, Manager SAP Deal Solutions, SAP Practice at ATOS. "Approyo's management of our AZURE Cloud migration and ongoing Steady-State™ support for our SAP landscape enables increased security, flexibility, and predictive monitoring for our SAP infrastructure."

ATOS faces complex daily issues surrounding SAP data compliance, regulatory controls, and support management in a worldwide theater of operations. ATOS can now leverage advanced support, development, testing, and security with automated backup and data recovery with their Approyo managed AZURE Cloud implementation.

In addition to the AZURE Cloud migration and ongoing managed services, Approyo provides ATOS with global SAP BASIS support, SAP functional development, security, predictive analytics, and user management, allowing ATOS to focus on customer experience initiatives rather than complex IT problems.

