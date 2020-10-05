Apprise Continues Expansion, Launching Dedicated Financial Reporting Valuation Group

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and GeoPhy announced today that their appraisal business, Apprise, has expanded into the Valuation for Financial Reporting space with the addition of Adriane Bookwalter, CPA as Managing Director and Financial Reporting Practice Lead.

Apprise's new specialty practice group will offer real estate valuations for financial reporting purposes, including fair value measurement for debt and equity, net asset value, impairment analysis, purchase price accounting, and others. Apprise's proprietary technology, unparalleled data, and expert team creates unique efficiencies that ultimately save time and stress for its clients. Ms. Bookwalter's team of valuation professionals have extensive knowledge of all property types and accounting requirements for both GAAP and IFRS.

"With an estimated $16 trillion worth of commercial real estate in the U.S., our new Financial Reporting Practice Group allows us to expand our valuation offerings to a dramatically broader client base," stated Greg Florkowski, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Walker & Dunlop. "With 20 years of data on over 2.5 million units across the country, Adriane's team offers richer data, deeper insights, and the ability to deliver them more rapidly to clients."

Meghan Czechowski, Managing Director and Valuation Lead for Apprise, added, "Adriane's focused skillset includes a strong background in financial services, which embodies our core value of building a platform 'by experts for experts.' We are confident that Adriane's expertise will be immediately accretive to our current and future customers, particularly on portfolio valuations."

Ms. Bookwalter commented, "I look forward to working with the talented professionals at Walker & Dunlop and leveraging Apprise's cutting-edge valuation technology to provide high quality and transparent valuations. With this new platform, my team will be able to provide invaluable insights and ultimately help our clients confidently meet their accounting requirements."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Ms. Bookwalter was a Senior Director of the Financial Reporting group within the Valuation & Advisory practice at Cushman & Wakefield. Before that, she worked within the Financial Markets Real Estate group at PwC. Her clients include investors in commercial real estate, such as, REITs, pension funds, insurance companies, private equity firms, Fortune 500 companies, and private investors.

Apprise, a joint venture between Walker & Dunlop and GeoPhy, delivers USPAP/FIRREA compliant multifamily appraisals with unprecedented property- and market-level insights in as little as five business days. Apprise employs industry-leading data analytics and valuation software that allows its appraisers to more efficiently and consistently apply valuation methods in well-supported appraisals. Focused exclusively on the U.S. market, Apprise currently covers more than 40 states and is targeting nationwide coverage by the end of 2020. Cumulatively, the team has completed appraisals for over $70 billion worth of commercial real estate properties per year. For more information on Apprise, visit https://www.apprise.us.

About Walker & Dunlop Walker & Dunlop (WD) - Get Report, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 900+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

About GeoPhy GeoPhy, with U.S. headquarters in New York City, helps lenders and investors understand property value and its underlying drivers. The company sources, links, and cleanses traditional and unconventional data, then applies advanced algorithms to provide a unique perspective on commercial property values. GeoPhy's unique approach provides the industry's most accurate, objective property valuations and tools that allow users to develop a deeper understanding of the factors influencing property values.

