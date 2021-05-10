Apprise By Walker & Dunlop Continues Expansion With Dedicated Leaders In The Southwest And Mountain Regions

BETHESDA, Md., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and GeoPhy announced today that it has expanded the footprint of its multifamily appraisal business, Apprise, with the addition of two regional leaders and Managing Directors. Based in Dallas, Sidney Womack, MAI, AI-GRS, FRICS, brings over three decades of industry experience to Apprise and will lead the firm's valuation activities in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. Kelly Hyde, MAI, based in Denver, comes to Apprise with a broad range of appraisal experience, including valuations for financial reporting. Ms. Hyde will lead the firm's appraisal activities throughout Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

"As some of the most esteemed appraisers in the Southwest and Mountain Regions, Sid and Kelly will be critical in growing our presence across the United States," said Meghan Czechowski, Head of Valuation for Apprise. "Pairing these two industry veterans with our tech-enabled appraisal process will reinforce and expand our core business to new markets. Their extensive experience in multifamily valuation, exceptional commitment to client service, and enthusiasm for embracing technology will provide a significant competitive advantage to our platform."

Mr. Womack previously served as Senior Managing Director for Cushman & Wakefield for over 15 years. In this role, he oversaw the firm's valuation and advisory activities in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas from 2017 to 2021, and prior to that he oversaw Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Ohio.

Ms. Hyde brings a decade of multifamily valuation and advisory experience to Apprise, including the development and management of template and database training materials for more than 50 offices nationwide. She was most recently Vice President at Duff & Phelps, LLC where she directly managed portfolio valuations of over 100 properties and provided appraisals for collateral lending and financial reporting, including ASC 805 purchase price allocations and internal decision making. Ms. Hyde is a member of the Appraisal Institute Education and Relief Foundation's Board of Directors, currently serving on the scholarship committee.

Apprise harnesses state-of-the-art trend analysis and enhanced analytics, with instant access to 20 years of licensed data on more than 2.5 million properties from proprietary databases and industry-standard resources. Thanks to its proprietary software and comprehensive nationwide data - Apprise's appraisers can deliver property- and market-level insights within hours, ensuring client confidence in decision-making and exceptional risk mitigation.

Focused exclusively on the U.S. market, Apprise's national team now has a collective track record of valuing $150 billion worth of commercial real estate properties, comprising more than 900,000 units per year. As the team has grown over the past 16 months, it has expanded to all 50 states, serving a client base that includes GSE lenders, owners/operators, banks, and institutional lenders. For more information on Apprise, visit https://www.apprise.us.

About Walker & Dunlop Walker & Dunlop (WD) - Get Report is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office retail, and hospitality. Surpassing $41 billion of total transaction volume in 2020, Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. With 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop's people, technology, and customer insight have allowed it to grow faster than industry peers and deliver total shareholder return of over 800% in its first ten years as a public company.

About GeoPhy GeoPhy, with U.S. headquarters in New York City, helps lenders and investors understand property value and its underlying drivers. The company sources, links, and cleanses traditional and unconventional data, then applies advanced algorithms to provide a unique perspective on commercial property values. GeoPhy's unique approach provides the industry's most accurate, objective property valuations and tools that allow users to develop a deeper understanding of the factors influencing property values.

