Appointment Of Kelly Beaver As CEO Of Ipsos In UK & Ireland

Paris, November 10, 2021 - Today Ipsos announces the appointment of Kelly Beaver as the new Chief Executive of the UK and Ireland businesses. Kelly will succeed Ben Page on 15 November when he moves to the role of Ipsos CEO*.

Kelly has been with Ipsos MORI for over a decade, during which time she has established and grown businesses and fostered high performing cultures. Most recently she was Managing Director for Public Affairs in the UK and has led notable programmes including the REACT study tracking COVID-19 prevalence across England, public attitudes work ranging from the use of evidence, Brexit and vaccines, through to a key piece of work with the Royal Foundation on the importance of the Early Years. Prior to joining Ipsos, Kelly held roles across various consultancies including PwC and KPMG.

She is also a Fellow of the UK Academy for Social Sciences, a Board member for the Campaign for Social Sciences, a Visiting Senior Research Fellow at King's College London and a Trustee for the Government What Works Centre for Early Intervention.

Ben Page, Ipsos CEO* comments: "Kelly is a passionate, experienced and entrepreneurial leader with a proven track record of delivering dynamic business growth, alongside being a fantastic external commentator and leader to her teams. I am confident she will ensure the business goes from strength to strength."

Kelly Beaver adds: " It is a privilege to have been appointed to lead such a strong and vibrant business. I am looking forward to continuing to deliver value to our clients and diversifying what we can offer them. I am deeply committed to further driving inclusion and diversity throughout the organisation and to attracting and nurturing our talent."

*as of 15 November

