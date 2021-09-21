Apply To Participate In EY Entrepreneurs Access Network, A Business Accelerator Program For Black And Latino Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine what the world would look like if the number of Black- and Latino-owned businesses and their employee bases nationwide was proportionate to the US population.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine what the world would look like if the number of Black- and Latino-owned businesses and their employee bases nationwide was proportionate to the US population. There would be far-ranging economic and societal impacts, with an estimated more than 19 million new jobs created and an increased economic output of $4.9 trillion, according to a December 2020 report from the Brookings Institution.

The EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) was created to help this vision become reality by supporting Black- and Latino-owned companies as they pursue greater growth.

And now Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that applications are openfor the 2022 EAN program, and Black and Latino entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply.

EAN participants will receive yearlong access to mentors, an executive curriculum, growth resources and funding guidance, all designed to help them continue to navigate their market leadership journey.

More details are available below, and also at ey.com/ean.

What: Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) is an immersive mentoring program and business accelerator for high-growth Black and Latino entrepreneurs. EAN participants will receive yearlong access to mentors, an executive curriculum, growth resources and capital connections.

Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) is an immersive mentoring program and business accelerator for high-growth Black and Latino entrepreneurs. EAN participants will receive yearlong access to mentors, an executive curriculum, growth resources and capital connections. Why: In 2019, EY US teams observed through their work in other entrepreneurial programs that a lack of access to connections and funding hinders many Black- and Latino-owned businesses from scaling up, and the pandemic further amplified these barriers. As an expansion of our current entrepreneurial ecosystem (35 years Entrepreneur Of The Year®; 13 years Entrepreneurial Winning Women™), EY US developed EAN to help bridge the gaps for these companies to thrive.

In 2019, EY US teams observed through their work in other entrepreneurial programs that a lack of access to connections and funding hinders many Black- and Latino-owned businesses from scaling up, and the pandemic further amplified these barriers. As an expansion of our current entrepreneurial ecosystem (35 years Entrepreneur Of The Year®; 13 years Entrepreneurial Winning Women™), EY US developed EAN to help bridge the gaps for these companies to thrive. When: Applications are being accepted through September 30, 2021 . EAN will notify companies of their acceptance on a rolling basis, beginning November 2021 .

Applications are being accepted through EAN will notify companies of their acceptance on a rolling basis, beginning . Who: Black and Latino business owners who meet the criteria may apply online at ey.com/EAN. EAN is seeking qualified entrepreneurs across the US. Applicants must be Black or Latino business owners who are founding CEOs and majority owners of any privately held, for-profit company based in the US. The company must be more than two years old and 51% minority (Black/Latino) owned.

Black and Latino business owners who meet the criteria may apply online at ey.com/EAN. EAN is seeking qualified entrepreneurs across the US. Applicants must be Black or Latino business owners who are founding CEOs and majority owners of any privately held, for-profit company based in the US. The company must be more than two years old and 51% minority (Black/Latino) owned. How: EAN is designed to be a manageable 12-month program for busy executives. The platform includes assessments; 1:1 coaching; a customized curriculum based on needs; access to online tools; networking events; and promotional exposure. There is no cost to participate.

Media contact:

Lauren HareErnst & Young LLP+1 414 628 3939 lauren.hare@ey.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apply-to-participate-in-ey-entrepreneurs-access-network-a-business-accelerator-program-for-black-and-latino-entrepreneurs-301381788.html

SOURCE EY